Wizz Air launches two new direct flights from Europe to Riyadh from $27

Budget airline Wizz Air has launched new direct flights from the Saudi capital Riyadh to European cities.

The new routes to the Hungarian and Romanian capitals Budapest and Bucharest will start from $27 (101 riyals) and will run twice per week, the company said in a statement.

The airline said it supports Saudi Arabia’s plan to boost its tourism sector, adding that it has thus launched 24 new routes to the Kingdom in recent months.

Saudi Arabia hopes to triple the annual number of passengers arriving in the country by 2030, and it is aiming for a tenfold increase in the number of travelers transiting through the country by then.

Wizz Air launched flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam from Austria and Italy at the end of 2022, and it also serves cities in Bulgaria and Cyprus direct from the Saudi capital.

“The announcement of two new connections from Budapest Airport and Bucharest Airport to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ensures [that the Kingdom] will remain an exciting destination for Europeans to visit and explore,” Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority said in a statement.

“The announcement also re-affirms our commitment to an accessible and affordable Saudi experience,” he added.

Robert Carey, President at Wizz Air, said: “These two routes will unlock an eclectic mix of travel opportunities between the European capitals and the Kingdom, benefiting from the immense historical, artistic and cultural heritage that the Saudi Kingdom has to offer its visitors.”

Wizz Air signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May 2022.

The MoU is supported by the Air Connectivity Program, a Ministry of Tourism initiative aimed to enhance the development of the Saudi tourism sector.

