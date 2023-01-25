US safety board pulls up Ethiopia over Boeing 737 MAX crash report, crew performance
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday faulted Ethiopia’s final report into the March 2019 Boeing 737 MAX fatal crash and said investigators did not adequately address the performance of the flight crew.
NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said in an interview that Ethiopia’s Aircraft Investigation Bureau (EAIB) had made errors
in its report.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We feel what they did not do is really delve into the flight crew performance issues and whether they were adequately prepared,” Homendy said. “We felt like it was not as comprehensive and robust as it could have been.”
The MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which cost Boeing more than $20 billion, led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane that was lifted by regulators after Boeing made software and pilot training changes. Boeing declined to comment Tuesday.
The NTSB was not given a chance to review or comment on Ethiopia’s final report before it was made public last month, a violation of rules overseen by the United Nations’ Montreal-based aviation agency, ICAO, Homendy said.
“It’s unprecedented -- under ICAO we get a right to review the report and to provide comment,” Homendy said.
The NTSB comments released in December were in response to an earlier draft the board reviewed.
The NTSB said earlier Ethiopian inspectors investigating the cause of the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines’ crash that killed 157 people did not pay enough attention to crew training and emergency procedures in their report.
The EAIB blamed the accident on “uncommanded” inputs from Boeing’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, known as MCAS.
The bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The inputs, which were caused by faulty data from an angle of attack (AOA) sensor, sent the plane’s nose down repeatedly, leading to loss of control as the pilots tried to deal with several warnings in the cabin, the report released last month said.
The NTSB said the Ethiopian report’s finding that aircraft electrical problems caused erroneous AOA output was “unsupported by evidence.” The NTSB said it found the erroneous sensor output was likely caused by a bird strike soon after take-off from Addis Ababa.
The NTSB added that the Ethiopia report’s finding that MCAS documentation for flight crews was “misleading since Boeing had provided the information to all 737 MAX operators four months before the Ethiopian Airlines crash.”
Read more:
US judge OKs Boeing agreement to settle Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash claims
-
US judge OKs Boeing agreement to settle Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash claimsA US judge on Monday approved Boeing Co’s agreement to acknowledge liability for compensatory damages in lawsuits filed by families of the 157 people ... Aviation & Transport
-
Ethiopian crash victims want 737 MAX documents from Boeing, FAAA lawyer for victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 said on Tuesday he wants Boeing Co and the US Federal Aviation Administration to hand over ... World News
-
Ethiopian Airlines hesitant about using Boeing Max jetsThe CEO of Ethiopian Airlines says his airline might never fly the Boeing 737 Max again after a deadly crash in March, and if it does, it will wait ... Technology
-
Ethiopian Airlines ‘believes in Boeing’ despite crashEthiopian Airlines will work with investigators in Ethiopia, the United States, and elsewhere “to figure out what went wrong with flight ... World
-
Ethiopian crash crew’s voices may unlock high-stakes Boeing inquiryThe investigation into the final minutes of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 turned on Tuesday to the secrets in the cockpit voice recorder as Boeing and ... World News
-
Ethiopian Airlines says ‘has flown’ black boxes of crashed Boeing to ParisEthiopian Airlines said Thursday that the black box flight recorders from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed with 157 people on board, have been flown ... North Africa
-
After Ethiopia crash, China orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 MAXChina’s aviation regulator said on Monday it had ordered Chinese airlines to suspend their Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft operations by 6 p.m. (1000 ... World News
-
Trump orders US grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopia crashPresident Donald Trump says the US is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an ... World News