Kuwait Airways annual revenue up 115 pct from 2021, plans flights to new Saudi cities

Kuwait Airways’ revenue last year rose by 115 percent from 2021 and was up 10 percent from pre-pandemic 2019, Chairman Ali Aldokhan told a news conference on Thursday.



The state carrier posted a net loss of $180.26 million (55 million dinars) for 2022 and still expects to break even by the end of 2024, Aldokhan said.

The airline, like its counterparts across the globe, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.



He added that the airline intends to operate new routes to Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, and the Saudi Arabian cities

of Al-Ula, Taif, and Al-Qassim in 2023.

