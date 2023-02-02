Air Arabia Egypt launches new route between Cairo and Gizan in Saudi Arabia

Air Arabia Egypt has announced the launch of its new route between Cairo to Gizan in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to a press release on Thursday.



The direct flights will connect Cairo International Airport with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport with a frequency of two weekly flights starting from April 9,2023.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to further expand our reach to the Saudi market by introducing Gizan as a new destination to our growing network from our hub in Egypt. This new route will further strengthen the strong cultural ties between Egypt and KSA while providing our passengers with an affordable and convenient connections between the two cities.”



The latest route to Gizan marks the eleventh destination that Air Arabia Egypt flies to in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Tabuk, Taif, Al Jouf, Hail, Abha, Gassim, and Medina.



Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world.

