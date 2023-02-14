Nigeria’s Buhari asks central bank to boost FX sales to Emirates Airline
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the central bank to boost the foreign currency allocation to Emirates Airline after the carrier suspended Nigerian flights in 2022 due to its inability to repatriate funds, the presidency said on Tuesday.
Emirates Airline suspended the flights after its ticket sales in local currency were trapped in Africa’s most populous nation.
In a telephone conversation with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Buhari requested a resumption of Emirates Airline’s flights to Nigeria and lifting of a ‘blanket’ visa ban imposed on Nigerians.
