Travel giant TUI sees summer bookings ahead of 2019 pre-pandemic levels
TUI AG said recent bookings for the upcoming summer are running ahead of pre-pandemic levels, the latest sign the travel sector is booming despite high inflation sapping consumer spending power.
The world’s biggest tour operator said booking volumes over since the start of the year exceeded 2019 levels, led by demand from travelers in the UK and Germany. Prices are also higher than pre-pandemic levels, the company said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Reporting earnings for its first quarter ending December 31, TUI said losses narrowed to €153 million ($164 million), down from €274 million in the same quarter a year ago. TUI confirmed its full-year guidance for a significant increase in underlying earnings.
Read more: Remote, flexible work to boost travel spending by UAE, Saudi travelers in 2023
-
China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, MacauChina said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and ... Coronavirus
-
Free four-day visa introduced for Saudi Arabia air travelersSaudi Arabia has introduced a new free transit visa allowing stopover passengers to stay in the Kingdom for up to four days.For the latest headlines, ... Saudi Arabia
-
China resumes issuing visas for Japanese travelers after three-week suspensionChina says it’s resuming issuing visas for Japanese travelers beginning Sunday, ending its nearly three-week suspension in an apparent protest of Tokyo’s tougher COVID-19 entry requirements for Lunar New Year tourists from China Coronavirus
-
Remote, flexible work to boost travel spending by UAE, Saudi travelers in 2023Residents of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will increase their travel spending in 2023 as the sector continues to experience a strong ... Travel and Tourism
-
Dubai Airport expects 2 mln passengers through holiday season, issues travel alertDubai’s DXB International Airport has issued a travel alert for passengers traveling between Wednesday and January 3 on account of the high-traffic ... Gulf
-
Demand for travel jumps as China loosens COVID-19 restrictionsA surge in holiday bookings shows China’s vast population is ready and hungry for travel as the country dismantles border controls and emerges from ... Coronavirus