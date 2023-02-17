State-owned Tunisair reports 107 pct annual revenue jump

Revenue at state-owned Tunisair more than doubled last year, a stock exchange filing showed on Friday.
The national carrier, which is seeking a restructuring to resolve financial difficulties and refresh its fleet, reported 2022 revenue of 1.26 billion dinars ($403.5 million), up from 600 million dinars ($191.85 million) the previous year.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Meanwhile and on the political level, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied rejected on Thursday “foreign interference and harm to the country’s sovereignty” after the United States raised concerns over a recent wave of arrests of his critics.
“We are able to diagnose our problems,” Saied said, adding whoever wants to help Tunisians should “return our looted money and drop the accumulated debts.”
Read more:
Tunisia’s Kais Saied rejects foreign interference after US concern over arrests
Tunisians struggle with prices and shortages as economy worsens
-
Tunisair looks to African routes as European battle brewsTunisair is counting on new African routes to drive passenger growth as it prepares for increased competition for flights to and from Europe under an ... Aviation & Transport
-
Tunisia’s President Saied decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with SyriaTunisian president Kais Saied decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign of Tunisia’s ... Middle East
-
Tunisians struggle with prices and shortages as economy worsensTunisian street cleaner Lassad Mejri says life has grown so tough for his family because of the country’s dire economy that they prepare just one meal ... North Africa
-
Tunisia ex-minister jailed over hazardous waste scandalA Tunisian former environment minister has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the illegal import of 280 containers of waste from ... North Africa