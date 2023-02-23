Theme
Passengers queue with their luggage at the check-in counter at a terminal in Muscat International Airport on May 12, 2020. (AFP)

Israel thanks Oman for opening airspace to all carriers

Reuters
Israel’s foreign minister on Thursday thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said for opening Oman’s airspace to all carriers, including Israeli airlines, which will now be able to offer shorter routes to Asia.

“It’s an historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveler,” said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Oman’s civil aviation authority on Thursday said the Sultanate’s airspace will be open for all carriers that meet the authority's requirements for overflying.

