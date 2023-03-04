Emirates Airlines, Philippine national carrier to share networks, boost routes

Emirates Airlines and Philippine Airlines have signed an agreement to boost connectivity on each of their networks via Manila and Dubai.

The interline partnership provides Emirates’ passengers access to 19 Philippine domestic destinations while the Philippine national carrier gets access to 21 cities operated by the Dubai-based airline.

Passengers will be able to use a single ticket and follow the same baggage policy on these routes.

Emirates will get access to: Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Cotabato, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo, and more, and two “Asian regional points via Manila,” a statement from the airline said.

Philippine Airlines will be able to access: European destinations including London, Rome, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Paris, and Gulf destinations including Kuwait and Jeddah, in addition to other locations in the Middle East, Africa and India.

Travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, philippineairlines.com, the Emirates and PAL mobile apps, or via both online and offline travel agents, the statement said.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, called the Philippines one of its “strongest consumer markets,” and said the agreement will “drive more inbound traffic into the market, and expand Emirates’ footprint in East Asia.”

The UAE’s foreign ministry credited the aviation sector for paving the way to explore investment and trade opportunities in all parts of the Philippines.

There are 53 weekly flights between the two countries, with two UAE flag carriers – Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways, and two Philippine flag carriers - Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific, according to information available on the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs fact sheet.

A large Filipino population present in the UAE is expected to benefit from the new agreement.

