Germany airport staff strikes sees 350 flights cancelled

A 24-hour strike by security staff at four German airports will force the cancellation of 351 flights Monday, their union announced, an action denounced by the airports association.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“One will have to expect longer queueing times as well as cancelled flights,” said a statement Saturday from the Verdi union, which is pressing for better pay and conditions.

The expected flight cancellations will be at Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg and Hannover airports, hitting around 100,000 passengers, airports association ADV said.

ADV director general Ralph Beisel dubbed the action an “abuse” as the airports struggle to return to full capacity following the Covid pandemic.

Verdi is seeking better pay for night shifts and weekend work, hoping what will be the third stoppage of the year will bolster its claims.

“Working 24/7, seven days a week has a negative effect on family life...,” said the union.

“Work conditions must become more attractive so that sufficient people are ready to take on that work.”