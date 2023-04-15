Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia suspends all flights to and from Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia has announced suspending all flights to and from Sudan until further notice, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The decision came after the airline said in a statement that one of its aircrafts had an “accident” in Khartoum’s airport in Sudan before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday.

Clashes erupted on Saturday between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. At least three civilians have been killed, according to the doctors’ union.

