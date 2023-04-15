Theme
Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines resumes operating its international flights to 30 international destinations around the world after the Kingdom’s decision to lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad took effect. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia suspended all flights to and from Sudan on April 15, 2023. (File photo: SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia suspends all flights to and from Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia has announced suspending all flights to and from Sudan until further notice, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The decision came after the airline said in a statement that one of its aircrafts had an “accident” in Khartoum’s airport in Sudan before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday.

Clashes erupted on Saturday between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. At least three civilians have been killed, according to the doctors’ union.

