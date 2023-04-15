UAE’s Emirates Air, flydubai suspend flights to Sudan’s Khartoum

The UAE’s Emirates Air and flydubai suspended flights to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Saturday after clashes erupted between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



“Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to/from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are canceled from April 15 until April 17,” it said.

Flydubai flights to/from Khartoum have also been canceled from April 15 until April 17, it added.



Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia also announced suspending all flights to and from Sudan until further notice.



Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir also suspended flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours due to the clashes.



