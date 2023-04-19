German union announces nationwide transport strike over higher pay

Germany’s EVG union announced on Wednesday a nationwide transport strike for Friday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn among the companies impacted.



The strike will affect 50 companies and run from 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) until 11 a.m. (0900 GMT), the railway and transport union said.



Commuters should be prepared for delays and cancelations, it warned.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



High inflation in Europe’s largest economy has prompted a wave of strikes in recent months as workers demand higher pay to offset the rising cost of living.



The Verdi union has also called on security control workers to strike at three airports on Thursday and Friday. Hamburg Airport on Tuesday said all departures would be canceled or take place without passengers as a result, with around 80,000 travelers likely to be affected.



The EVG, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12 percent wage increase or at least an additional 650 euros per month.



The state-owned Deutsche Bahn has offered 5 percent more and one-off payments of up to 2,500 euros.



Read more:

Nurses reject UK government pay offer and escalate strikes

Advertisement

Over 155,000 federal workers start strike over wages in Canada

UK university shuts Brussels school due to inflation