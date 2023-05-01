Qatar Airways CEO welcomes competition from new Saudi airline Riyadh Air

The CEO of Qatar Airways said he is excited for the arrival of new Saudi airline Riyadh Air, and that Saudi Arabia is “most welcome” to compete for market share, as competition in the Gulf region's aviation sector increases.

“Saudi is most welcome; there is a lot of business around for everybody,” Akbar Al Baker told reporters at a press conference in Dubai.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Qatar Airways has no intention of investing in Air Serbia, Al Baker, said, but the two airlines signed a codeshare agreement in January.



“We have invested in airlines which have synergies with Qatar Airways to feed into each other,” Al Baker said.



“We do not have any intention in Air Serbia though we are always open to code share with each other,” he added.

Read more:

Saudi travel company Almosafer’s new report reveals latest domestic travel trends

Saudi Arabia plans 315,000 new hotel rooms by 2030, more than double Dubai’s number

Saudi travel company Almosafer’s new report reveals latest domestic travel trends