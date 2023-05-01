Saudi travel company Almosafer’s new report reveals latest domestic travel trends

Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company, has published a new report coinciding with the opening the Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2023), which reveals the latest travel trends of Saudi travellers venturing abroad and exploring their Kingdom domestically.



The report shows that the top international destinations for Saudi travellers include Dubai, Cairo, London, Istanbul, and Doha. Since the resumption of travel to Türkey in the summer of 2022, the destination has catapulted its way back to one of the top choices for Saudi travelers. Doha, on the other hand, has retained its appeal for Saudi travelers as a leisure destination, even after the World Cup last year. Trending destinations include Rome, Bangkok, and Seoul, with other Asian destinations also gaining popularity.

The report shows that the demand for domestic travel in the Kingdom remains very strong, even despite the full resumption of international travel. In the year to date, domestic bookings have accounted for 56 percent of total bookings, up from 47 percent for the same period pre-pandemic in 2019. On the domestic side, all-time favourite domestic destinations Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Makkah, and Abha continue to dominate, whilst trending destinations for trips within the Kingdom include AlUla, Taif and Najran.



In terms of booking channels, the data shows that 89 percent of total bookings are made online compared to 11 percent made offline, illustrating the seamless user experience offered by Almosafer’s omnichannel touchpoints, but also the need for advisory through WhatsApp, call center or via retail branches for more complex itineraries. This is especially true for domestic bookings, where almost half (49 percent) of all bookings are placed via retail channels, indicating that Saudi travelers are seeking travel advisory services for leisure trips in their own country.



Almosafer’s report also shows that overall, Saudi travelers are spending more on longer trips. The average trip length has increased by 13 percent to 9.1 days, up from 8 days in 2019, whereas the average order value has increased by 15 percent since pre-pandemic.



The data shows that this shift is even more amplified in domestic trips. While domestic travel used to be driven by shorter trips for purposes such as visiting family, friends, or for special occasions, Saudis are now considering their own country as a destination to explore, as they spend more money on longer leisure trips in the Kingdom.



There has also been a significant increase in the average length of domestic trips of 36 percent to 5-day trips in 2023 compared to 3.7 days in 2019. Longer trips mean that travellers are also spending more money with the average order value for domestic trips increasing by 40 percent in 2023 compared to 2019. The average booking window for domestic travel has also increased by 12 percent to 7.7 days in 2023, up from 6.9 days in 2019, suggesting that Saudis are spending more time to plan their domestic trips.



Overall, bookings for five-star hotels have also increased from 46 percent of total hotel bookings in 2019 to 52 percent in 2023. This increase in spending mirrors the global trend as people are choosing more luxurious and meaningful experiences since travel has rebounded. Domestically, Saudis are also spending more money on luxury accommodation now that there is a wider range of options available with the introduction of luxury hotels and resort brands to the Kingdom in locations such as AlUla.



Travellers are also showing an increasingly strong preference for low-cost carriers over full service carriers when booking flights. In 2023, bookings for low-cost carriers accounted for 62 percent of total flight bookings, up from 47 percent in 2019, while bookings for full-service carriers decreased from 53 percent in 2019 to 38 percent in 2023. This increase in bookings for low-cost carriers reflects the increase in capacity and routes, and travellers are opting for more economical flight choices while choosing to instead spend more at their destination.



Other trends include an increase in the number of solo travellers who account for 24 percent of travellers in 2023, up from 14 percent in 2019; and for customers of Almosafer Concierge, the first luxury travel concierge service from Saudi Arabia, wellness experiences and luxury honeymoon island stays are emerging as the top trends.



Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “The incredible appetite for travel remains undiminished in the Kingdom and our report shows that people continue to grasp opportunities to travel both internationally and domestically. They are spending more money on longer trips and meaningful experiences when they travel. What is also becoming apparent is that Saudi Arabia has become a leisure destination for many Saudis who are beginning to discover the wealth of attractions at their own doorstep.”

