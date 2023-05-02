Philippines’ airspace to shutdown for six hours on May 17 to fix electrical fault
The Philippines’ airspace will be closed for six hours on May 17 to allow the replacement of an electrical equipment that malfunctioned and shut the Southeast Asian country’s air traffic systems on New Year’s Day, affecting thousands of passengers.
“It’s the entire Philippine airspace that will be shut down due to the scheduled replacement of the uninterruptible power supply of the air traffic management center,” Bryan Co, senior assistant general manager at the Manila International Airport Authority told a briefing on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The closure will take place at 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., which is typically a lean period for airport operations so the activity will cause the “least disruption,” said Co.
Philippine Airlines will carry out necessary flight adjustments for the scheduled shutdown, said spokesperson Cielo Villaluna. The flag carrier is coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines so it can make adjustments to its operations and inform passengers, she said.
There will be no affected flights at Cebu Pacific Air, spokesperson Carmina Romero said.
The New Year’s Day shutdown caused by a power outage affected about 600 flights and around 65,000 passengers.
On Monday, a power failure that lasted nearly eight hours hit the Philippines’ main airport, leading to dozens of flight cancelations and delays and leaving thousands of passengers stranded following a long holiday weekend. A seven-hour blackout in September at the same airport affected more than 30 flights.
The airport operator will meet with the airlines on Wednesday to get their feedback on flights that would be affected by the May 17 shutdown, said Cesar Chiong, general manager at the agency. “If the passengers are advised, I don’t think there’s going to be a problem,” he said.
Read more:
Technical glitch leaves thousands of travelers stranded at Philippine airports
Philippines main airport reduces operations after New Year power outage
US aviation authorities to investigate latest runway incident
-
US Army orders 24-hour aviation stand down after two deadly helicopter crashesThe US Army on Friday ordered its aviation units to pause operations for one day next month to review safety procedures and training after two recent ... World News
-
US Federal Aviation Authority refers more unruly airline passengers to FBIThe Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday said it referred 17 unruly passengers to the FBI for criminal investigation this year, taking ... World News
-
UN aviation council votes to hear MH17 case against RussiaThe United Nations aviation council on Friday voted to hear a case against Russia over the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, the foreign ... World News