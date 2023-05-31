UAE Global EV Market transformational project to support move to green mobility

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on Tuesday announced the launch of the Global EV Market, a transformational project under the performance agreements signed by federal authorities in 2022 in the presence of Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.



According to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mazrouei said, “The project comprises a comprehensive plan and an ambitious national programme to integrate the energy and infrastructure sectors and align the work of federal and local government entities and private sector businesses to turn the UAE into a global market for electric vehicles.”



The Global EV Market is in line with the objective of the ‘We The UAE 2031’ vision of enhancing the position of the UAE as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub.



To support the Global EV Market transformational project, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) signed several cooperation agreements with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Bee’ah Group, and the American University of Sharjah, as well as leading EV manufacturers and investors, including Audi, Siemens, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, NEV Investment, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, and Porsche.



Through these agreements, the partners will cooperate to create incentives for people to own EVs, facilitate investment in the UAE network of electric vehicle charging stations, and install them across federal buildings and roads and MoEI’s truck rest stops.



As per the agreements, MoEI’s private sector partners will play a key role in promoting EVs. They will invest in establishing EV charging stations and operate them, in addition to invest in setting up EV service centers across the country to offer dedicated services to EV owners.



The Minister said, “We seek to create a conducive environment for the growth of the EV market in the UAE through policy levers for investment and socio-economic and environmental incentive schemes. To support the shift to green mobility, we aim to increase the share of EVs to 50 percent of total vehicles on our roads by 2050.”



Al Mazrouei highlighted that the project will facilitate green transport in the UAE and between the country and neighboring Gulf countries through installing electric vehicle charging stations in all emirates and close to borderlines, facilitating cross-border travel for electric vehicle owners.



He added, “The Global EV Market project will support the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, drive circular economy, and reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector -- a major carbon emitter and a target sector for the National Demand Side Management Program. We are confident it will contribute to enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness in related indexes.”



For his part, Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, “The project includes installing over 700 EV chargers in two phases at targeted locations across the country. This will be done in collaboration with EV manufacturers and investors, as we seek to engage our stakeholders in achieving shared objectives and increase users’ satisfaction of federal roads.”



Al Mansouri noted that MoEI had previously launched the UAE Roadmap for Electric Vehicles as a comprehensive action plan that involves developing guides and policies, offering government incentives, and setting ambitious strategies to integrate the work of federal and local government entities and the private sector to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the UAE.



Simultaneously, MoEI also launched the National Platform for Electric Vehicles’ Chargers that features a mobile app to link users and a guide for installing electric vehicle charging stations to unify their specifications nationwide and align them with world-class standards.



Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “In the UAE, we have clear objectives for the future of the transport sector. Our approach to green mobility seeks to increase the share of electric cars and buses and create a mix of option for electric trucks to reduce the consumption of energy by 40 percent by 2050, as per the objectives of the National Demand Side Management Program for the transport sector.”



He added, “The new venture aims to open communication channels between the government and private sector stakeholders concerned with electric vehicles. We are working on forming meaningful partnerships with major smart mobility players to increase EV penetration and support our ambition to become climate neutral by 2050.”



Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to participating actively in the Global EV Market transformational project.



He said, “Through its ongoing initiative to establish EV chargers in the Northern region, EtihadWE aims to play a crucial role in this national endeavor. We will align our plans with the national project’s objectives by redesigning the map for new charging stations, updating implementation specifications based on project guidelines, and fostering strategic collaborations with both governmental and non-governmental organizations involved in the project. Furthermore, EtihadWE aims to attract private sector investments in the charger network and its associated services.”



He added, “This project will yield tangible positive outcomes, reflecting the vision of the leadership in various areas, including driving energy sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, promoting climate neutrality and environmental protection, striking a balance between economic needs and environmental goals, as well as bolstering the foundation of smart and sustainable transportation. EtihadWE stands ready to contribute significantly to the realisation of these objectives.”



Al Ali expressed his sincere appreciation for MoEI’s tireless efforts in planning, managing, and expediting the implementation of the Global EV Market project.

