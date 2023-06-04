IATA chief Walsh urges planemakers to fix aircraft delivery delays
The head of a group representing global airlines renewed pressure on planemakers to speed up plane and parts production on Sunday, warning the delays would curtail airline capacity as demand for air travel nears a full recovery from the pandemic.
Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, told Reuters the topic had been raised by “every single one” of the airline CEOs he had met as the industry gathers for a three-day annual meeting in Istanbul.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Airlines “are not concerned about the macroeconomic environment, they’re concerned about the access to spare parts
for their existing aircraft and the delivery of new aircraft. So it’s definitely got to hold back capacity growth,” he said.
“It’s frustrating because airlines can see strong demand, but they’re not able to match supply with demand in many
markets. And this is something we want to see resolved.”
Airbus and Boeing have blamed supply chains for delivery delays, while bottlenecks in a network of engine repair shops have also forced airlines to ground dozens of jets.
The gathering comes two weeks before the Paris Airshow, where supply pressures are likely to overshadow new orders.
Read more:
Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker says plans for future without first class on long-haul
Tata and IndiGo prepare to swoop on Go Air’s aviation assets
Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 after COVID-19 restrictions ease: IATA
-
Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 after COVID-19 restrictions ease: IATAThe airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a snapback in air travel continues following nearly two ... Aviation & Transport
-
IATA ‘disappointed’ by nations imposing COVID-19 restrictions on travelers from ChinaThe International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s Director General said he was “extremely disappointed” by the countries that introduced mandatory ... Coronavirus
-
IATA says post-pandemic airport chaos around the world will get fixedA top airline industry official called on Tuesday for calm surrounding recent travel chaos at some airports as people resume flying after the pandemic ... Aviation & Transport
-
Tata and IndiGo prepare to swoop on Go Air’s aviation assetsIndia’s biggest conglomerate and largest airline are in talks to take Airbus SE planes from Go Airlines India Ltd. after the carrier filed for ... Aviation & Transport
-
Grounded Indian airline Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEOGo Airlines India Ltd., which went under citing Pratt & Whitney engine failures, is optimistic about resuming flights within seven days if the ... Aviation & Transport