Philippines to seek operator to maintain Manila International Airport: Report
The Philippines’ transport department plans to seek an operator to upgrade and maintain the capital’s congested main airport, the Philippine Star reported.
The Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority are seeking approval from the National Economic and Development Board led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for such a proposal, the paper reported on Sunday.
Private firms will be invited to submit plans on the upgrade of the airport’s air traffic control systems and other facilities, according to the report. The winning bidder will then have 15 years to operate the airport and recoup its investments, the paper said.
The government is prepared to process all proposals based on public-private partnership law, the Star quoted Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista as saying, dismissing speculation an unsolic-ited proposal filed earlier this year by six of the country’s biggest conglomerates will be rejected.
