Emirates to offer premium economy on routes to Mumbai, Bengaluru in India

Emirates announced on Tuesday that its highly sought-after Premium Economy offering will be available to customers flying to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting October 29, Emirates Newa Agency (WAM) reported.

Emirates will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft to these two popular Indian points, featuring the new Premium Economy seats, as well as refreshed interiors that provide an ele-vated experience in all other cabin classes.

Travelers on these flights can enjoy the industry’s latest premium economy product with luxurious seats, more legroom, and an ele-vated dining experience.

As the roll out of the retrofitted and enhanced Emirates A380s featuring a four-class configuration picks up pace, Premium Economy will be deployed on flights to more global destinations.

Premium Economy already features on flights to nine destinations globally, including US points New York JFK, San Francisco and Houston, in addition to London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, and Singapore.

Premium Economy cabins will also make their debut to Los Angeles in July, bringing the number of routes offering the distinctive product to 12 by the end of 2023.

In addition to the introduction of Premium Economy on the retrofitted aircraft, customers across all cabins can enjoy the refurbished interiors which sport Emirates’ signature ghaf tree motif. The refurbishments and aesthetic enhancements that can be enjoyed by passengers on their journeys on the retrofitted A380 aircraft include a blend of beautiful designs and new color palette, evident throughout the aircraft, in the carpeting, wall panels, and wood finishings.

The Emirates A380 is preferred by customers for its spacious and comfortable cabins, quietness, and unique on-board features such as the Onboard Lounge and First Class Shower Spa. Cus-tomers can also enjoy award-winning inflight entertainment on ice with more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment via the industry’s largest screens across all cabins.

Emirates launched its services to India in October 1985, from Dubai to Delhi and Mumbai which formed the base of its initial route network. Since then, Emirates has grown its India operations to serve a total of nine destinations across the country including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

