Airbus confirms flynas order for 30 A320neo family aircraft

Airbus confirmed on Monday that Saudi airline flynas had firmed up an order for 30 more A320neo family aircraft.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The deal was first reported by Bloomberg.

Read more:

India’s Indigo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes at Paris Air Show

Paris Airshow kicks off after pandemic hiatus

Qantas boss sells $11 mln of shares months before leaving