Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai’s Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport. (Reuters)
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai’s Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport. (Reuters)
Aviation

India’s Indigo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes at Paris Air Show

AFP, Le Bourget, France
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

With a list price of $55 billion -- although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower -- the deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a “historic” step for both companies, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The planes are slated for delivery between 2030 and 2035.

Airbus boss Guillaume Faury said Monday’s signing was “an enormous milestone, to our knowledge and recollection no one has ever ordered” so many planes at a stroke.

With an order book now at over 1,300 aircraft, the contract also makes IndiGo Airbus’ largest customer for the A320 family, as it races to expand with demand in the world’s most populous country.

The no-frills carrier is one of the largest for internal flights in India, which was the world’s fastest-growing air passenger market before the coronavirus pandemic.

Rival Air India had been the previous record-holder for the largest single order, at 470 aircraft in February 2022 -- although that was split between Airbus and American competitor Boeing.

Read more:

Paris Airshow kicks off after pandemic hiatus

Air India agrees to buy 250 planes from Airbus as part of 470 jet deal

India to spend $12 billion on airports over next two years as travel rebounds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size