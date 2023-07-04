Dubai’s Emirates airline plans ‘mammoth’ global recruitment drive

Dubai’s Emirates Group announced a “mammoth” international recruitment drive globally across 180 roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals and customer service agents on Tuesday.

It will see a global hunt for fresh talent, Emirates Group announced in a statement, as it lays “the groundwork for its next big growth phase.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite tough labor market conditions globally, the Emirates Group ended its financial year on March 31 with more than 102,000 employees, after having welcomed 17,160 people in various roles throughout the year.

Oliver Grohmann, senior vice president of human resources at the Emirates Group said: “The Emirates Group has built an extraordinary reputation as an employer of choice and as a trailblazing force in aviation. People aspire to be part of the Group’s growth story and its ambitions as well as work and live in Dubai, one of the world’s safest, most cosmopolitan and dynamic cities.”

“In the last financial year, we received around 2.7 million applications globally for roles across the organization. We are using the latest technologies, such as digital assessments, artificial intelligence and other top-notch recruitment systems to shortlist, select and respond to candidates in the most efficient and effective ways. Our focus is on recruiting the best talent, the brightest minds, and those most fit for the various roles that will support and drive our future growth and expansion.”

The fresh callout for cabin crew and pilots comes at a pivotal time in Emirates’ history – a year of record financial results and profit share, projected growth, network expansion, delivery of the new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024, a buoyant travel market and an optimistic outlook overall.

Cabin crew

Emirates is organizing open days and invite-only events across 6 continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round, in search of the top talent. The recruitment process is carefully designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.

As part of the world’s largest international airline, Emirates’ cabin crew community represents over 140 nationalities and speak around 130 languages.

Pilots

Emirates is holding a series of open days to recruit pilots in the UK and Ireland – Dublin, Manchester, London Gatwick and London Stansted – in August, after successfully running these events in Budapest, Madrid and Lisbon in June. An online information session is slated for 19 July at 1:00 p.m. Dubai time.

Emirates’ pilots fly one of the world’s youngest and most sophisticated fleets, with 260 all wide-body aircraft of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, to six continents, 150 destinations, and across all terrains, including the North Pole. Since 2022, the airline has welcomed over 900 new pilots on its three recruitment programs – Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, and First Officers.

There are multiple pilot roles, including A380 Direct Entry Captain - designed for captains with recent command experience on Airbus fly-by-wire Wide Body such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380; Accelerated Command - for experienced Airbus Captains, who currently command narrow-body aircraft on regional routes; and First Officer roles - for those who have multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience, and a valid Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL).

Engineers

Emirates Engineering is planning open days in Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and the UK in July and August. With 260 all wide-body aircraft in the fleet, the largest retrofit program in aviation underway in-house, and with the A350s and 777-Xs joining the fleet soon, Emirates is looking for 75 structural technicians along with over 400 positions in aircraft maintenance engineering and engineering support roles.

IT professionals

The Group aims to recruit over 400 IT professionals for a range of roles in software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation and service management.

The Group’s IT team works on projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally. The team works with advanced tools, technologies and patterns including cloud services, robotics, DevOps, biometrics, web and native mobile development, and modern programming languages.

Customer service roles

The Group is also looking for “exceptional individuals” who will receive extensive training prior to joining Emirates Airport Services, dnata, Marhaba or the contact centers. Those in customer service roles can work either in full-time or part-time positions.

The Emirates Group is also recruiting for several other roles across the organization, including at Emirates SkyCargo and in airport services.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emirates airline to add more flights to Mecca, Jeddah amid Hajj, Eid al-Adha

Emirates president Tim Clark says back in market soon for order of up to 150 jets

Dubai’s Emirates airline features Penelope Cruz as brand ambassador