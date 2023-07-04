Toyota expects French new car, van registrations to rise by 9 pct in 2023

The French division of Toyota expects the French market for new cars and vans registrations to grow by 9 percent in 2023, its CEO Frank Marotte said on Tuesday, pointing to a decrease in orders linked to rising interest rates after a stronger first half of the year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“What we saw in the first half in terms of registrations looks unlikely to continue in coming months, and we’re probably going to see a less favorable level of registrations,” he said.

In the first half of the year, registrations of new cars and vans grew by 13 percent to 1.1 million units, according to industry body Plateforme de la filiere automobile (PFA).

Read more:

Viral video: Investigators on site after crack on high-speed rollercoaster in US

Dubai’s ‘Storm Coaster’ bags world record for ‘fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster’

Fair ride malfunction in Oman injures seven children, one woman