Demand for travel at all-time high in Saudi Arabia, says industry official

This summer, demand for travel has been at an all-time high in Saudi Arabia with the appetite for international and domestic travel continuing to grow, according to a top travel industry official in the Kingdom.



“We have seen unprecedented levels of bookings for travel this summer period (between June 22 – 20 August 20, 2023) on our omnichannel consumer platforms,” said Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of the leading Saudi travel company Almosafer, in exclusive comments to Al Arabiya English.



The top international destinations for Saudi travellers include firm favourites: Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Turkey has also catapulted its way back to one of the top choices for Saudi travellers since the resumption of travel to the country last summer. Thailand is also featured amongst the top international destinations since Saudis were exempted from entry visa requirements back in June 2022.

Domestic travel remains strong as Saudis are increasingly exploring the many attractions at their own doorstep. The most popular destinations in the Kingdom include Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam with Saudis seeking out the hustle and bustle of metropolitan cities with a wealth of dining, entertainment, and shopping options.



Abha, Tabuk, and Taif also feature amongst the most popular domestic destinations, each with their own unique natural, cultural, and historical attractions.



Saudis also continue to spend more, travel longer, and plan their trips further ahead for this summer period. For international travel, Saudis are on average booking their holiday a month in advance, with trips lasting on average 10 days. Domestic travel follows a similar pattern, with trips being booked on average 15 days in advance and lasting on average six days – a marked increase from previous years.

More luxurious, meaningful experiences

Meanwhile, for both international and domestic travel, five-star hotels account for over half of hotel bookings, mirroring a global trend whereby travellers are choosing more luxurious and meaningful experiences since travel has rebounded. Domestically, the popularity of five-star accommodation has also been enabled by the introduction of luxury hotel and resort brands to the Kingdom in locations such as Saudi Arabia.



“What this shows is that Saudis are prioritizing travel, spending more time on planning their trips and investing in creating memorable experiences,” said Ahussain. “The shift is particularly evident for domestic travel where demand remains very strong, even despite the full resumption of international travel. Domestic travel behaviour has shifted from shorter trips for purposes such as visiting family, friends, or for special occasions to longer leisure trips to explore their own country.”



“And this trend is only set to increase,” he said. “Travel to, from, and in the Kingdom is rising exponentially, driven by the concerted efforts of the travel and tourism ecosystem to support the tourism agenda of Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to achieve 100 million annual tourists by the end of the decade.”



The Kingdom already has the necessary ingredients to achieve its ambitious tourism goals, with a wealth of natural, historical, religious, and cultural attractions. The industry is now working to create the necessary infrastructure for a thriving tourism economy, from training tour guides and building hotels to curating itineraries and increasing flights.



“As Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company, Almosafer will strengthen its position as a national champion for tourism, catering to every travel vertical and creating opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel,” Ahussain said.

