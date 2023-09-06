Theme
A Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines is seen at the gate at Denver International Airport (DIA) on July 30, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. (AFP)
A Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines is seen at the gate at Denver International Airport (DIA) on July 30, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. (AFP)

United Airlines lifts ground stop after IT issue

Reuters
Published: Updated:
United Airlines said it has ended an hour-long nationwide ground stop after a system-wide information technology issue on Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports.

“We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible,” United said on social platform X.

The issue did not impact flights that were already airborne and were able to continue to destinations as planned.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United’s request. According to FAA records, the ground stop lasted just over an hour.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, said United had canceled seven flights and delayed 301 flights, or 11 percent of its flights Tuesday.

Airline ground stops because of computer issues are uncommon but not unprecedented. In April, Southwest Airlines said a technology failure caused a one-hour nationwide stoppage of its flights.

