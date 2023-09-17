Abu Dhabi Intl Airport trials new Terminal A operations via community volunteers
As part of the ongoing operational readiness trials for the new Terminal A ahead of its opening in November, Abu Dhabi Airports is conducting its largest live trial and testing exercise to date, with more than 6,000 volunteers selected from the community in Abu Dhabi.
The operational trials involve playing an essential part in robust simulations that are designed to stress-test equipment, staff and procedures, in key operating areas of the terminal. In addition to Abu Dhabi Airports staff members, the volunteers include students, families, and stakeholders from the aviation ecosystem, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO).
The systems and processes being tested include check-in and baggage, security screening, boarding gates, immigration, and customs. At immigration, volunteers are testing the speed and accuracy of the process for passengers, fine-tuning document and customs inspections. Meanwhile, at boarding and departure, tests included scanning the boarding passes of volunteers and assessing procedural preparedness to communicate changes in flight information.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our commitment to excellence has driven our journey to prepare for Terminal A’s opening, as we are focused on conducting extensive large-scale assessments to ensure the speed, efficiency and delivery of operations. I would like to thank the volunteers who have participated in these trials for their unwavering support as we gear up to welcome passengers to Terminal A in November.”
Covering 742,000 sq. meters of built-up area, Terminal A is amongthe largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase Abu Dhabi International Airport’s passenger and cargo capacity contributing to the acceleration of the emirate’s economic growth.
With the capability to handle 45 million passengers per year, and process 11,000 passengers per hour, the terminal will provide the foundation of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector expansion and cement its position as a global gateway and aviation hub.
During September and October, Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to embark on large-scale test exercises of Terminal A’s facilities and are welcoming participation from volunteers.
These trials are critical to delivering the best passenger experience and efficiency when the new terminal opens its doors to the public in November this year.
