Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Tesla super chargers are shown in Mojave, California, U.S. July 10, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Tesla super chargers are shown in Mojave, California, U.S. July 10, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Tesla slashes prices of Model 3, Models Y vehicles in US

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Elon Musk-led Tesla on Thursday cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US, according to the electric vehicle maker’s website.

Tesla slashed the prices for its Model 3 sedan to $38,990 from $40,240, while the price for its Model Y long-range vehicle was cut to $48,490 from $50,490, the website showed.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The company also cut prices for its Model Y performance variant to $52,490, Model 3 long range to $45,990, and Model 3 performance to $50,990.

The price for the base Model Y, which Tesla reintroduced earlier this week, remained the same at $43,990. Prices for the higher-priced Model S and Model X did not change either.

Read more:

Hyundai electric vehicles to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging ports starting next year

Elon Musk says X could charge all users ‘small monthly payment’ to tackle bot problem

Turkish President Erdogan asks Musk to open Tesla’s 7th factory in Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size