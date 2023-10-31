Abu Dhabi Intl Airport to be named Zayed International Airport from February 9, 2024

Abu Dhabi International Airport is to be named Zayed International Air-port, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported on Tuesday. The new official name will take effect from February 9, 2024, coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A, the report said.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Tuesday ahead of its operational opening on November 1, 2023.

Spanning 742,000 sq. meters, the terminal has an annual capacity of up to 45 million passengers and can accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time.

In September, more than 8,000 volunteers took part in Abu Dhabi airport’s largest trial exercise to assess the speed and accuracy of its passenger facilities. All systems were tested, including check-in, baggage claim, security screening, boarding gates, immigration, and customs inspections, as well as passport procedures to ensure readiness for the terminal’s operational launch.

