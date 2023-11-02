Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Airlines (THY) aircraft are pictured on the tarmac of Istanbul Grand Airport in Istanbul, Turkey May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
Turkish Airlines (THY) aircraft are pictured on the tarmac of Istanbul Grand Airport in Istanbul, Turkey May 23, 2023. (Reuters)

Turkish Airlines says technical issue fixed, operations resuming

There is no cyber-attack situation, Turkish Airlines spokesperson says

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A technical glitch that canceled all flights departing from Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul on Wednesday is now fixed and operations are returning gradually to normal, Turkey’s flag-carrier Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun said on social media platform X.

He denied speculation on social media that the issue had been caused by a cyber-attack. “There is no cyber-attack situation,” he said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reservation changes will be made free of charge and unused tickets will be refunded without any deductions due to the technical disruption, Turkish Airlines said in a statement on its website.



“No-show penalty will not be charged to passengers who have not yet taken action even though their flight time has passed,” the statement said.

Advertisement

With Reuters

Read more:

Turkish Airlines halts flights to Israel until further notice

Turkey tightens rules on pilots leaving to work for foreign airlines

Israel and Turkey to sign bilateral aviation agreement: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size