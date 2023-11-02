Turkish Airlines says technical issue fixed, operations resuming

A technical glitch that canceled all flights departing from Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul on Wednesday is now fixed and operations are returning gradually to normal, Turkey’s flag-carrier Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun said on social media platform X.



He denied speculation on social media that the issue had been caused by a cyber-attack. “There is no cyber-attack situation,” he said.

Reservation changes will be made free of charge and unused tickets will be refunded without any deductions due to the technical disruption, Turkish Airlines said in a statement on its website.

There are interruptions in our systems due to general malfunctions in the information technology infrastructure.



For this reason, our flights scheduled to depart from Istanbul Airport (IST) and Sabiha Gökçen Airport on November 1st, between 19:00 - 22:00 (LMT) have been… pic.twitter.com/TLeoJyeRxk — TK HelpDesk (@TK_HelpDesk) November 1, 2023





“No-show penalty will not be charged to passengers who have not yet taken action even though their flight time has passed,” the statement said.

