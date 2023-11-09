Emirates reports record first half profit of $2.7 bln on air travel upswing
Emirates Group, operator of the world’s largest long-haul carrier, reported a record first-half profit of $2.7 billion (10.1 billion dirhams), buoyed by a robust recovery in international travel during the summer high season.
Earnings at the Dubai-based airline surpassed the previous record of 4.2 billion dirhams set in the six-month period to September 2022, Emirates said on Thursday in a statement. Revenue rose by a fifth to Dh 67.3 billion.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“For the second half of 2023-24, we expect customer demand across our business divisions to remain healthy,” Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said. “At the same time, we are keeping a close watch on headwinds such as rising fuel prices, the strengthening US dollar, inflationary costs, and geo-politics.”
The state-owned carrier has benefited from a pick-up in demand for long-haul travel, with traffic at Dubai International Airport continuing to climb after sinking during the pandemic. A record number of tourists visited the city, where Emirates is based, during the first half of 2023.
Emirates has helped transform Dubai into a global crossroads over the past several decades, using its hundreds of Airbus SE A380 and Boeing Co. 777 jetliners to connect the Gulf city with far-flung destinations in Europe, Asia, and North America.
The airline and the city will be in the spotlight at next week’s Dubai Airshow, where Emirates is expected to announce a substantial aircraft order to replenish its widebody fleet.
The show is taking place against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions due to the war between Israel and Hamas, along with economic uncertainty and cost of living pressures that could dent demand for long-haul travel.
Emirates is among the many airlines that suspended service to Tel Aviv, saying it will hold off on flights until the end of November.
Others, including Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., have reported cancellations and softening demand for travel to the region.
Read more:
Upcoming Dubai Air Show promises frenzy of deals from airlines as travel kicks off
Etihad Airways at 20: Two decades of growth for the UAE’s national carrier
Riyadh Air to announce narrowbody plane order in coming weeks: CEO
-
Upcoming Dubai Air Show promises frenzy of deals from airlines as travel kicks offNever before have airlines placed such outsize orders as they did this year, breaking one record after another.Indian airlines alone made close to ... Aviation & Transport
-
Etihad Airways at 20: Two decades of growth for the UAE’s national carrierIt was 20 years ago, in 2003, that the UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways was launched by a royal decree by the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al ... Aviation & Transport
-
Qatar Airways confirms CEO Akbar al-Baker to step down, al-Meer to take overQatar Airways Chairman Saad al-Kaabi said in an official circular obtained by Reuters on Monday that CEO Akbar al-Baker is to step down from his ... Aviation & Transport