Dubai airline Emirates to hire 5,000 staff in 2024 – all you need to know to apply

Emirates airlines will recruit 5,000 staff in 2024 from six continents, the Dubai-based carrier announced on Tuesday.

The recruitment drive will focus on recent graduates, hospitality industry professionals with a year of experience, and soon-to-graduate individuals.

Those with internships or part-time job experience are encouraged to apply, according to the announcement.

The latest drive comes as the airline prepares for the imminent arrival of the Airbus A350 fleet of aircraft, expected in mid-2024, and the highly awaited Boeing 777 Xs in 2025.

New recruits “will learn hospitality and life skills from the best trainers in the business,” the airline said. The job will require travel between 140 cities in 76 countries.

The Emirates recruitment team said it will host open days in 460 cities as part of the 2024 drive. In the Middle East, hiring events will be held in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In 2023, the Gulf airline hired 8,000 cabin crew through recruitment days in 353 cities.

As of August 2023, the airline had 21,500 cabin crew members.

A British national who joined in February 2023 said joining Emirates was a dream come true.

“Working for Emirates is a job like no other. From the day I got the call to boarding every flight, I feel so proud of what I’ve accomplished. Putting on the iconic Emirates uniform every morning is a feeling I can’t explain – this really is a dream come true,” Robyn Clark said.

“I will always be grateful to Emirates for the memories I’ve made, the amazing experiences I’ve had travelling the world, and being able to come back from my journeys to Dubai – one of the safest and most vibrant cities globally – that I now call home,” the cabin crew member was quoted as saying in a statement.

Cabin crew pay is split into three components: a fixed basic salary of a minimum $1,266 (AED 4,650) per month, an hourly pay for operated flights at $17.3 (AED 63.75), and meal allowance.

Emirates rounds up the total to $2,830 (AED 10,388) per month based on an average of 80-100 hours monthly.

The airline also provides medical insurance. All cabin crew are insured on a 24-hour worldwide basis under life insurance and personal accident insurance policies.

Hotel accommodation and transport to and from the airport is provided. At base, accommodation with utilities is provided free of charge.

Eligible candidates can apply online on the Emirates Group Careers website. A notification will be sent when the recruitment team is in or near the city of residence, enabling candidates to attend the open day.

Some recruitment events are by invite only. This would require potential candidates to apply online and then wait for an invitation.

On the day of the recruitment drive, there will be multiple rounds.

Introduction – The Emirates team will provide an overview of the role, including the expectations while working as cabin crew with Emirates, and about life in Dubai.

Assessment – The introduction will be followed by an assessment with group activities and an online test at the venue.

Final Interview – Select candidates will then be asked to attend a final interview where the recruitment team will seek to learn more about them and their motivations to work at the Dubai carrier.

The recruitment team will expect to see an up-to-date, digital curriculum vitae (CV) in English, a valid ID or passport copy, and a copy of the education certificate.

The recruitment team from Emirates is looking for the following characteristics and experience from potential cabin crew staff, according to information furnished online.

Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage) Natural team player with a personality that shines At least 160 centimeter tall and able to reach 212 centimeters high Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements Have at least 1 year of hospitality or customer service experience Completed a minimum of high school (Grade 12) education No visible tattoos while in uniform

What is the dress code for women?

Hair: Neatly tied back

Face with full makeup

Dress code: Business attire

Shoes: Wear heels

What is the dress code for men?

Hair: Neatly presented

Face: Clean shaven

Dress code: Suit or smart business attire

Shoes: Formal

Training after recruitment

Selected candidates are put through an intensive eight week training program in Dubai.

The training includes three days of introduction; 13 days of safety and emergency training; five days of group medical training including handling CPR, bleeding and burns; two days of security training including prevention techniques in case of hijack or sabotage; two days of hospitality experience; one day to learn to wear the Emirates uniform; and finally, 14 days of learning in-flight service.

