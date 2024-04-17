United Airlines says hit by $200 million loss from Boeing grounding

2 min read

United Airlines reported a first-quarter loss Tuesday due to the temporary grounding of some Boeing jets, as it announced plans to lease Airbus planes in light of delayed Boeing deliveries.



The roughly three-week grounding of the 737 MAX 9 in January resulted in a $200 million hit to results, leading to a quarterly loss of $124 million.



Revenues rose 10 percent to $12.5 billion.



The major US carrier was impacted more than rivals by the MAX 9 grounding, which followed a January emergency landing of an Alaska Airlines flight after a panel on the fuselage blew out midair.



Boeing is expected to pay compensation to airlines, but United’s press release didn’t mention such payments.



United said it enjoyed a “strong” operational performance in the period, while adding that the demand environment remains “strong.”



But pointing to “the 737 MAX 9 grounding and the FAA’s announced significant production capacity constraints,” United now expects just 61 narrow-body aircraft in 2024, down from the January estimate of 101.



United said it also had signed a letter of intent with two lessors to lease 35 new single-aisle Airbus A321neos in 2026, 2027.



Shares rose 4.7 percent in after-hours trading.



