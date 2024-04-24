Saudi Arabia’s Flynas looking to buy 30 widebody aircrafts for expansion plans

1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas is looking to buy 30 widebody aircraft as airlines in the country bulk up operations to better compete with regional rivals.

The carrier has put out a request for proposal to aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Bander Almohanna said, without specifying the details of the models under consideration.

The budget specialist operates an all-Airbus SE fleet that includes 60 A320 jets as well as a few Airbus A330 widebody units used predominantly for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia is pumping money into the aviation industry as part of a push to make the economy less dependent on oil and become one of the world’s top tourism destinations by 2030. Flynas, which began flying as Nas Air in 2007, is partly owned by Kingdom Holding Co., the investment vehicle of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.

