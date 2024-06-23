Boeing 777 operated by KLM returns to Amsterdam due to technical problem

1 min read

A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Dutch airline KLM returned to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Sunday after reporting an unspecified technical problem, national air traffic control said.



Flight KLM705 destined for Rio de Janeiro in Brazil turned around over Belgium after requesting to land as a precaution, a spokesperson for Dutch air traffic control said.



It was unclear precisely what was wrong.



KLM said the safety of passengers and crew were never at risk and that an alternative aircraft would be used for the flight.



The aircraft was shown on FlightRadar 24 as having returned to Schiphol Airport.



