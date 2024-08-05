Lufthansa to avoid Iraq, Iran airspace until august 7

1 min read

German airline giant Lufthansa said Monday that its flights would avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace until at least August 7 amid heightened tension in the region.



In a statement the airline said that “based on its current security analysis” it “will not be using Iranian and Iraqi airspace up to and including August 7,” adding that flights to Amman and Erbil would be suspended up to the same date and that those to Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut would be suspended until August 12.



