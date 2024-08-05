Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An Airbus A320-214 passenger aircraft of Lufthansa airline, takes off from Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, in Malaga, Spain, May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Airbus A320-214 passenger aircraft of Lufthansa airline, takes off from Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, in Malaga, Spain, May 3, 2024. (Reuters)

Lufthansa to avoid Iraq, Iran airspace until august 7

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

German airline giant Lufthansa said Monday that its flights would avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace until at least August 7 amid heightened tension in the region.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

In a statement the airline said that “based on its current security analysis” it “will not be using Iranian and Iraqi airspace up to and including August 7,” adding that flights to Amman and Erbil would be suspended up to the same date and that those to Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut would be suspended until August 12.

Read more:

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until October

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size