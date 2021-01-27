Abu Dhabi’s FAB appoints Hana al-Rostamani as first female CEO

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC appointed Hana al-Rostamani as group chief executive officer, promoting a woman to the top leadership position in a male-dominated sector.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Al-Rostamani will be the first female CEO of the $44 billion lender and takes over from Andre Sayegh, who spent less than a year in the role. She is currently deputy group CEO and head of personal banking.



First Abu Dhabi Bank appointed Hana Al Rostamani as group CEO, promoting a woman to the top position in a male-dominated sector https://t.co/z6NFsGbofl pic.twitter.com/Hpc0wbouPw — Bloomberg (@business) January 27, 2021



Al-Rostamani is among a growing number of women tapped to lead companies in the Middle East. Last week, Oman named Haifa al-Khaifi as the CEO of a new firm that controls the country’s biggest oil block. Other women in leadership positions in the region include Sarah al-Suhaimi, chairwoman of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange and head of NCB Capital Co., and Carmen Haddad, vice chairperson of Citigroup Inc’s operations in the Middle East.



“FAB has always been an organization that champions diversity and the appointment of our first female Group CEO to lead our company into the future is truly something to value,” Chairman Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.



About al-Rostamani

Currently the chairperson of FAB Private Bank, Suisse served as independent director at Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Co. and vice chairperson of Emirates Institute for Banking & Financial Services.

Read more:

UAE’s FAB to be top foreign bank in Egypt after Bank Audi deal

UAE top lender FAB posts 19 percent drop in third-quarter net profit

Saudi Arabia’s PIF is fastest growing sovereign wealth fund globally: Governor

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 09:31 - GMT 06:31