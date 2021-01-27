Abu Dhabi’s FAB appoints Hana al-Rostamani as first female CEO

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC appointed Hana al-Rostamani as group chief executive officer, promoting a woman to the top leadership position in a male-dominated sector.
Al-Rostamani is among a growing number of women tapped to lead companies in the Middle East. Last week, Oman named Haifa al-Khaifi as the CEO of a new firm that controls the country’s biggest oil block. Other women in leadership positions in the region include Sarah al-Suhaimi, chairwoman of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange and head of NCB Capital Co., and Carmen Haddad, vice chairperson of Citigroup Inc’s operations in the Middle East.
“FAB has always been an organization that champions diversity and the appointment of our first female Group CEO to lead our company into the future is truly something to value,” Chairman Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.