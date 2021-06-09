Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank sells $600 million in Additional Tier 1 Islamic bonds

.
A customer walks out from the main entrance to Ahli United Bank's headquarters in Manama October 30, 2013. (Reuters)

Reuters

Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank has sold $600 million in Additional Tier 1 Islamic bonds at 3.875%, a document showed on Wednesday.

Pricing on the bond tightened from an initial price guidance of around 4.375% after the debt sale attracted more than $1.7 billion in orders, the document from one of banks on the deal showed.

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds are designed to be perpetual in nature, but issuers can redeem or “call” them after a specified period. Ahli United Bank’s AT1 sukuk will be non-callable for 5-1/2 years.

Kuwait’s Ahli United, nearly three-quarters owned by Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank, hired Citi, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , Kamco Invest, KFH Capital and Kuwait International Bank to arrange the deal.

