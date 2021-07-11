Qatar National Bank’s half-year net profit up 6 percent as loans expand

Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf’s biggest lender, posted a 6 percent increase in six-month net profit, helped by strong loan growth, it said on Sunday.

QNB posted a net profit of 6.8 billion Qatari riyals ($1.8 billion) in the period that ended June 30, up from 6.395 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Loans and advances grew 6 percent, which it said was the main driver asset growth.

