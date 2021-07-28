.
.
.
.
Language

Aston Martin reports 224 pct increase in sales boosted by its first SUV

Aston Martin DBX, the company's first sport utility vehicle, is displayed at its global launch ceremony in Beijing, China November 20, 2019. (Reuters)
Aston Martin DBX, the company's first sport utility vehicle, is displayed at its global launch ceremony in Beijing, China November 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Aston Martin reports 224 pct increase in sales boosted by its first SUV

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224 percent increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as pretax losses fell to 91 million pounds ($126 million) in the first half of the year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

CEO of Aston Martin Andy Palmer poses for a photo inside the company's first sport utility vehicle Aston Martin DBX in Beijing, China November 20, 2019. (Reuters)
CEO of Aston Martin Andy Palmer poses for a photo inside the company's first sport utility vehicle Aston Martin DBX in Beijing, China November 20, 2019. (Reuters)

The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its vehicles between January and June.

“Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth,” said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

Read more:

Verstappen fastest in Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix practice

Tickets for Saudi Arabia’s first ever Formula One race go on sale: Sports ministry

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen grabs opening pole in Bahrain Formula One season opener

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle
Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall
Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive
US urges Lebanon’s new PM-designate to form government quickly US urges Lebanon’s new PM-designate to form government quickly
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More