Aston Martin reports 224 pct increase in sales boosted by its first SUV

Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224 percent increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as pretax losses fell to 91 million pounds ($126 million) in the first half of the year.

The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its vehicles between January and June.



“Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth,” said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

