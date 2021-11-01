.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai to launch 2 billion dirham market-maker fund

  • Font
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (Reuters)

Dubai to launch 2 billion dirham market-maker fund

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund to boost trading on its stock market, state news agency WAM reported, citing the emirate's deputy ruler Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Maktoum, who oversees stock markets in the emirate, was also quoted as saying that Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, had also approved a 1 billion dirham fund to encourage technology companies to list on the local bourse.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said a committee overseeing the stock market's development approved a goal to double the financial market's size to 3 trillion dirhams, adding that 10 state and state-related firms would be listed on Dubai Financial Market.

Sheikh Maktoum also announced the formation of a market supervisory committee and specialized courts for capital markets in the emirate, the trade and tourism hub of the Gulf.

Read more:

UAE sets 4-year federal budget at 290 billion dirhams focused on social development

Regulator for Dubai’s DIFC issues first part of digital assets framework

Dubai announces portfolio of projects worth $6.8 billion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail
Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase
Top Content
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More