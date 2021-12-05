Bahrain plans to list airport services company and introduce digital Dinar: Report

Bahrain intends to list five more companies on its stock exchange next year including Bahrain Airport Services Company, and introduce a digital currency, Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday.

The Central Bank of Bahrain plans to offer the digital Dinar through a digital payments platform which will be available around the clock.

The central bank also aims to gradually raise the share of financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises to 20 percent of the financial portfolios of local banks by the end of 2025, Sky News cited the bank as saying.

