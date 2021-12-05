.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal

  • Font
A man buys Iranian rials from a seller of Iranian currency, before the start of the U.S. sanctions on Tehran, in Basra. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Iran’s national currency stumbled to record-low levels after renewed efforts to revive the country’s beleaguered nuclear deal failed to make progress.

The US dollar crossed 300,000 Iranian rials in open market on Saturday, according to two local exchange shops and media reports. The level was last seen in October 2020, when the rial crashed to record-low prices against the dollar.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Four traders at a currency exchange hub in central Tehran said on the phone that they weren’t selling the dollar on Saturday, citing market volatility.

Efforts between Tehran and world powers to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord resumed in the Austrian capital this week. But negotiations ended on Friday with no sign of concrete progress. The next round of talks is scheduled for next week.

Read more:

Israel PM urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks: US

US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals

Iran’s recent moves don’t give room for optimism on new deal: Blinken

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status
Saudi Crown Prince, French President and Lebanon Prime Minister hold phone call Saudi Crown Prince, French President and Lebanon Prime Minister hold phone call
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers
Saudi F1: Qualifying crash dents hopes of early title party for Verstappen Saudi F1: Qualifying crash dents hopes of early title party for Verstappen
Arab Coalition conducts 11 operations in Marib, 60 Houthis killed Arab Coalition conducts 11 operations in Marib, 60 Houthis killed
Israel PM urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks Israel PM urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More