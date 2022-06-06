Saudi finance minister: Kingdom supports humanitarian efforts in Muslim countries

Saudi Arabia has always shown interest in humanitarian and development efforts in Muslim countries, offering its support on a bilateral level and through regional and international organizations, the Kingdom’s Minister of Finance said on Friday.

The minister, who is also the Kingdom’s Governor of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Mohammed al-Jadaan’s comments were made during his participation in the IsDB Group’s 47th Annual Meeting which took place from June 1 to 4, a statement released by the ministry on Sunday said.

Held under the theme ‘Beyond Recovery: Resilience and Sustainability,’ the meeting took place in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

Al-Jadaan highlighted that the Kingdom’s support for the development process of Muslim countries was done under the provision and leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The world is currently facing economic and geopolitical challenges, which have compelled countries of the IsDB Group to ramp up efforts in coordinating support to reverse the adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain disruption in the region, he added.

The minister stressed that the Muslim world in particular needs the support of the IsDB now more than ever before and that performance indicators need to be established to monitor the group’s performance in these countries.

During his participation in the Governors’ Roundtable Meeting, he urged the group to urgently develop a comprehensive plan that would proactively address issues such as food security, a particularly pressing issue being faced all over the world.

#IsDBAMsHighlights 📣 | From 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM in the Capital Hall, Tonino Lamborghini International Convention Center Sharm El Sheikh, #Egypt🇪🇬, 57 member countries gathered around our Governors Round Table under the Theme “#BeyondRecovery: Resilience and Sustainability”. pic.twitter.com/GhzaFiUw3L — IsDB Group (@isdb_group) June 4, 2022

The Group also launched its second “Resilience Report” on Thursday, which outlined recommendations on issues including preparedness for future shocks and building resilience through addressing issues in rural health infrastructures, ensuring social cohesion, improving existing social protection systems, and strategically investing in digitalization.

