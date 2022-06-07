PwC fined around $6.2 million for shoddy audits at two UK construction firms

PricewaterhouseCoopers was fined almost $6.22 million (£5 million pounds) for a series of poor audits of two UK construction companies, as the regulator continued to crack down on audit failings by the Big Four.

PwC will pay $3.75 million (£3 million) in relation to its audits of Galliford Try Plc, and around $2.45 million (£1.96 million) over a review of Kier Group Plc, the Financial Reporting Council said Tuesday.

It was also ordered to report on its most modern audits that considered long-term contracts, the FRC said.

The UK is bringing in sweeping audit reforms aimed at reining in the dominance of the largest accountancy firms and cleaning up the industry following a string of high-profile scandals.

The breaches “concern failures to properly audit revenue recognized under specific complex long-term contracts,” said Claudia Mortimore, the FRC’s deputy executive counsel.

“We are sorry that aspects of our work were not of the required standard,” PwC said in a statement.

The auditor said it’s “invested heavily” in a program to strengthen audit quality, including those on long term contracts and has “seen the positive impact of the actions we’ve taken.”

