New 10,000 member limited crypto credit card with no spending limit launches in UAE

A crypto credit card on the Visa network has launched in the UAE with no spending limit.

The exclusive card, bitcoinblack, is open to 10,000 members globally and is reportedly secured by the card holders’ crypto.

Rewards for using the card will be supplied through $SPND token that can be redeemed in bitcoinblack’s yet-to-launch marketplace that supposedly features charter jet deals, private mansion access, luxury watches, and cars among other things.

The marketplace was developed with the Haute Living Magazine with a launch date set before July 20.

The cards are available by invite only and allow the holder to convert bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies into spendable cash.

“People with incredible wealth in crypto needed a way to spend their crypto easily and be rewarded for it,” CEO of bitcoinblack Prakash Chand said in a statement.

“bitcoinblack is perfectly suited for high net worth individuals who want to use their crypto for business or pleasure wherever they are in the world, including the 140+ countries where Visa is accepted,” he said.

Chand first purchased the cryptocurrency in 2011 and invested in bitcoinblack after seeing an opportunity to create “the world’s most exclusive crypto-powered premium card.”

For access to the funds, users are required to load their crypto holdings through the web app, which will convert the cryptocurrency at a bitcoinblack-determined rate for spending.

A mobile wallet app is expected to launch soon, according to the same statement.

