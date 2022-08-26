Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank hires banks for debut green bonds sale

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ third biggest lender, has hired a group of banks for a sale of US dollar-denominated debut green bonds, a document showed.

The bond sale could snap a weeks-long stretch with no issuance from the region.

Barclays and ING were hired as joint sustainability structuring advisors, the investors’ note showed. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BofA Securities, JPMorgan, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko join them as joint lead managers and book runners.

The banks will arrange a series of investor meetings starting on Monday. An issuance of five-year senior unsecured green bonds of benchmark size will follow, subject to market conditions.

Benchmark usually means at least $500 million.

Proceeds from the planned debt sale will finance or refinance green loans eligible under ADBC’s green bond framework.

