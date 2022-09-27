King Charles III coins to soon enter circulation in UK, official coin maker says

Coins featuring the portrait of Britain’s King Charles III will soon enter circulation in the United Kingdom, making him the nation’s first King on British coins since 1952, the country’s official coin maker said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Britain’s oldest company and official maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint, said all coins bearing the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

The date of the new coins’ release and portrait are yet to be revealed.

“The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices. This means the coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the UK for many years to come,” Royal Mint boss Anne Jessop said in a statement.

There are currently around 27 billion coins bearing the late Queen’s portrait on them circulating in the UK. These will be slowly replaced over time as they become worn or damaged, to meet demand for additional coins.

Before the British currency’s decimal system changed in 1971, it was common to find coins featuring different monarchs as they co-circulated across the country. This will most likely be the case when the new ones bearing King Charles’ portrait are minted.

“We are honored to have struck each UK coin of Her Late Majesty’s reign, documenting her journey from young Queen to respected Head of State. As official coin maker to the UK, we have told the story of each monarch since Alfred the Great and are now preparing for the biggest change in British coinage for several decades,” Jessop added.

The Royal Mint said it is planning to unveil further details about the coinage of King Charles III over the coming weeks.

Read more:

British pound rebounds after record dollar low

Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession worries grow

Collectors scramble for rare Queen Elizabeth coins and notes