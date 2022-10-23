Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man withdraws money from an ATM outside the Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), after an outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2020. (Reuters)
A man withdraws money from an ATM outside the Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), after an outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Saudi National Bank’s third-quarter profit up 18.7 percent

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender, said on Sunday its net profit in the third quarter rose 18.7 percent from the same period year before on higher operating income and lower net impairments for expected credit losses.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SNB posted net profit of $1.26 billion (4.725 billion riyals) in the quarter, up from $1.06 billion) 3.98 billion riyals a year earlier. That was below the EFG Hermes estimate of $1.4 billion (5.25 billion riyals).

Operating income was $2.25 billion (8.45 billion riyals), up 7.3 percent from $2.10 (7.88 billion riyals) a year earlier.

Net impairment charges for expected credit losses were $400 million (1.52 billion riyals), less than half the $910 million (3.43 billion) riyals a year prior.

“Total operating expenses including impairments were lower by 11.5 percent mainly due to lower staff expenses, amortization of intangible assets, other general and administrative expenses, and net impairment charge for expected credit losses,” SNB said.

Earnings per share rose to $0.80 (3.02 riyals) from $0.63 (2.35 riyals).

Read more:

Saudi ministry signs infrastructure financing deals with banks worth $6.65 billion

Saudi National Bank gets $750 million via debut ‘sustainable’ sukuk

Riyad Bank plans sustainability-linked AT1 sukuk

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size