UAE’s biggest bank FAB says CFO Burdett to retire

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer James Burdett will retire and remain at the bank until a successor is appointed.

He decided to retire “to return home to his family in New Zealand,” the bank said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Group CEO Hana al-Rostamani said in the statement Burdett played a “vital role” in integrating legacy banks, “driving outstanding results and shaping our strategic vision as the UAE’s leading bank.”

“We thank him for his commitment through the years and wish him all the best for the future.”

Burdett, in the same statement, said it had been a “privilege to serve FAB” and “build a solid financial foundation that is fit for our future growth aspirations.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia among top countries globally for contactless payment adoption: Visa

UAE’s top bank FAB cautious after flat second quarter profit